The NBA (www.NBA.com) today announced the 10 boys and 10 girls who will represent the African continent in the second Jr. NBA Global Championship, a youth basketball tournament for the top 13- and 14-year-old boys and girls teams from around the world that will be held Aug. 6-11 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida.

The 20 youth players representing eight African countries were selected from Jr. NBA programs and clinics held across the continent. Bahati Mgunda (Tanzania) and Samba Fall (Senegal) were selected to coach the girls and boys teams, respectively.

*Africa Girls Team

Shaza Ayman (Egypt) Badmus Mistura Bisola (Nigeria) Fatou Cisse (Senegal) Jana Ehab (Egypt) Merit Atebe Innocent (Nigeria) Sandrine Kamgain (Cameroon) Ndeye Ndiaye (Senegal) Aisha Nhantumbo (Mozambique) Leslie Catherine Njukoua (Cameroon) Kadidia Traore (Mali)

*Africa Boys Team

Hassan Amer (Egypt) Badara Aliou Diakite (Mali) Khadim Rassoul Diongue (Senegal) Seydina Limamoulaye Faye (Senegal) Mohamed Fofana (Guinea) Dieu Merci Bolisomi Ilonga (DRC) Ngeleka Kabeya (DRC) Said Nkene F. Michel (Cameroon) Marouf Moumine (Cameroon) Emmanuel Owonibi (Nigeria)

In the inaugural event last year, the Africa & Middle East boys team won the international division to advance to the global championship game where they lost to the U.S. Central boys team and finished as the tournament runner-up. Marouf Moumine (Cameroon), who will be returning with the Africa boys team, was recognized with the Determination Award at last year’s event and is now a member of The NBA Academy Africa (https://on.nba.com/2LIlq4d) in Saly, Senegal. He joins Said Nkene F. Michel (Cameroon) as the only other male player returning from last year’s team. Sandrine Kagmain (Cameroon) and Kadidia Traore (Mali) will make their second appearance in the Jr. NBA Global Championship after participating on the Africa & Middle East girls team in the inaugural event.

The Jr. NBA Global Championship will feature boys and girls divisions, separated into U.S. and international brackets that begin with round-robin play and continue with single-elimination competition. The winners of the U.S. and international brackets will play in the global championship games on Aug. 11. During the weeklong event, all 32 teams will participate in activities designed to reinforce the Jr. NBA’s core values and provide the players with development opportunities and memorable experiences off the court, including life skills sessions, Disney park visits and a community service project.

About the NBA: The NBA (www.NBA.com) is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2018-19 season featured 108 international players from 42 countries and territories. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.6 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

