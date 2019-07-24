Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) (https://GhanaRugby.org/), Herbert Mensah, has singled out sponsors of Ghana Rugby competitions ahead of a three-nation West Africa rugby tournament for praise. The three-nation rugby tournament will take place at the Nduom Stadium in Elmina, Central Region, between Ghana, Nigeria and Ivory Coast. This is part of a new rugby game format spearheaded by World Rugby. In a video broadcast (https://youtu.be/C1J9evW8PM8) ahead of the tournament, Mensah said, ''You’ve heard me say it many many times that sport is big business. And we indulge in a game of rugby that requires massive amounts of money invested for development, for training, for medicare, for feeding and nutrition, for branding, for our very presence.”

He added, ''We at Ghana Rugby, even without state support, have managed to maintain a reasonably special relationship with sponsors. It is something we’ve cultivated over the period”. Why Competition Herbert Mensah explained the importance of competitions in attracting sponsorship to the game and the need for constant competitions for Ghana Rugby to be able to aspire to participate in international rugby tournaments and Olympic Games. ''Without competition, rugby in Ghana or anywhere cannot attract sponsorships to sustain the World Rugby standards of the game”. He continued, ''And without the sponsorship, we cannot have competitions. So as we embark on this tournament with Ivory Coast and Nigeria I will like to reach out and thank our special sponsors who are making it possible”. Thanking Sponsors He named the Pan African Equipment Group, Interplast, GB brand of Gino food products, Sunda International and KEDA Ceramics as well as Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom, owner of the Nduom private sports stadium who all make it possible through their various sponsorship packages for Ghana rugby to participate in these tournaments and aspire to the Olympics. The Ghana Rugby President encouraged other private companies in Ghana to join the sponsoring group to develop the Game of Rugby in Ghana.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ghana Rugby Football Union.

Media Contact: Tel: +27 83 885 1660 Email: [email protected] / [email protected] [email protected]

Website: http://GhanaRugby.org/ / www.Ghana.Rugby Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Rugbygh/ Twitter: @ghana_rugby Ghana Rugby Insights: http://GhanaRugby.org/about-us/ghana-rugby-insights/ Support Ghana Rugby: http://GhanaRugby.org/take-part/support-ghana-rugby/

About Ghana Rugby: Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org) is the official full member of both World Rugby (2017) and Rugby Africa in Ghana-West Africa and is responsible for the management and development of the Game Rugby Union in the country. The Union is governed by a Constitution and administers five KPAs (Key Performance Areas) namely: (1) Youth Development & Growth through the World Rugby “Get Into Rugby” Programme, (2) Women in Ghana Rugby, (3) Training & Education, (4) Domestic Competitions and (5) International Performance.

Media filesDownload logo