Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The small border town of Chililabombwe in the Copperbelt Province of Zambia has continued producing some of Zambia's celebrated sporting personalities.

One such sportsman is Laston Mukosa aka “1HZ”, a title which came about after seeing how resilient a small boy could withstand and endure a game predominantly played by people much older than him. Laston was introduced to the game in 2006 by his elder brothers Peter Mukosa, Chanda Mukosa and former Zambia Rugby player Katai Mukosa who all played for Konkola Rugby Club.

He made his Konkola debut 2007 against Ndola Wanderers Rugby Club. He later went on to feature for Nchanga Rugby in 2011, Diggers Rugby in 2012 before settling at Nkwazi Rugby in 2012 where he currently plies his career. He announced his International appearance for the 2011 Zambia u19 in Zimbabwe, his International 7s debut was in Johannesburg, South Africa at the 2015 Olympic Qualifiers, his 15s International debut was in the Tri-Nations Tournament held in Lusaka between hosts Zambia, Nigeria and Zimbabwe in 2014.

Laston, whose role model is Mufulira Leopards/Zambia Rugby player Martin Chisanga, says he enjoys playing as a FlyHalf because it gives him an opportunity to exploit the opponents with his well calculated manoeuvres. He hopes to see Zambia progress in the ongoing 2019 Victoria Cup games by making full use of all opportunities available on the field of play.

His best moments (so far) include; Plate Winners at the 2017 Safland 7s, Gold Coast 7s in 2018, Zambia 7s Cup Winners in 2017/2018 and eventually featuring for the SA ALL STARS ACADEMY in 2018.

As a seasoned sportsman, he has a few wise words for those aspiring to get to the highest point in their rugby careers. “Discipline, passion, hard work and dedication towards the game are cardinal aspects required for success”

Watch Laston Mukosa this weekend as he features for Zambia as they take on Kenya at Diggers Rugby Club in Kitwe.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).

Media Contact: [email protected]

Tom Chaloba Communications Manager Zambia Rugby Union

Media filesDownload logo