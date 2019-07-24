Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

HE Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met Wednesday with Charge d'affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Chad to the State Bakri Ali Bakri.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, as well as topics of mutual interest.

