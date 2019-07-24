Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

HE Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi received Tuesday a copy of the credentials of HE Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the State Mohamed Setri.

HE the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wished HE the new Ambassador success in his duties, assuring him to get all support for the promotion of bilateral relations to a closer cooperation in various fields.

