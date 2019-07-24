Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women has published its findings on the countries it examined during its session from 1 to 19 July 2019: Austria, Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guyana, Mozambique, and Qatar.

The findings cover how the respective States parties are doing with regard to women’s rights, detailing positive developments, main areas of concern, and recommendations for action.

The findings, officially known as concluding observations, are now available on-line on the Web page for the session.

The Committee will next meet from 21 October to 8 November to review women’s rights in Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, and Seychelles. More information is available on the session Web page.

