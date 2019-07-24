Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) has new coaching appointments for the Women’s National 15s and sevens team.

The ZRU has concluded the selection process after several candidates had responded to call for applications for both positions, two candidates Philimon Machisa and Derek Chiwara were successful – after all due process had been followed.

Former Zimbabwe sables scrum-half Philimon Machisa has been appointed the Women’s 15s Head Coach while the Lady Cheetahs gaffer will the experienced Derek Chiwara.

Machisa is the Harare Sport Club women’s head coach and has coached Lord Malvern Hiugh School Girls team.

Chiwara has coached several junior national teams and has enjoyed domestic championships under Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare Sports Club and is currently with the Old Georgians Dragons.

“I am very happy to have the chance to work with the ladies, coaches before me have done very well drilling foundational and technical skills in all of them.”

“The future of women's rugby and women's sport is ripe within this generation and my team and will do everything within our means to make sure we get good results. I appeal to every hand that can help our cause to be raised and we begin this journey together,” said Chiwara.

Meanwhile Machisa will have first assignment in a redemption match against Zambia on the 14th of September, having lost 19-18 at Harare Sports Club. “”It is an honor to serve my country leading the women's team, we have a group of disciplined, passionate and determined players that are capable to drive the team to the next level and it excites me to think of everything we can achieve.”

“Our first hurdle is obviously the return match against Zambia and the hard work begins now and we will do this as a team,” said Machisa.

