We are deeply saddened by the passing away of H. E. Beji Caid Essebsi, the President of Tunisia. We wish Allah’s mercy upon him and extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Tunisia.

H.E. Essebsi has played significant roles in the successful political transition of Tunisia based on tolerance and reconciliation after the Jasmine Revolution and provided valuable contributions in Tunisia’s path of democracy and stability.

H.E. Essebsi, who was conferred with the State order by President Erdoğan in 2017, has greatly contributed to the strengthening of cooperation and friendship between Turkey and Tunisia in every field. As an esteemed friend of Turkey, H.E. Essebsi will be dearly remembered with respect.

