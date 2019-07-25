Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

By Secretary-General

I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia, a pivotal figure in the history of Tunisia and the country’s independence. In recent years, he was instrumental in successfully steering the country through its historic and peaceful transition to democracy.

President Essebsi will be remembered for his bold determination to uphold democratic rule in Tunisia and to respect and promote the rights of its citizens, including his strong advocacy for women’s rights and equality. President Essebsi was a Tunisian pioneer, an Arab and African trailblazer, and a global leader.

I convey the deepest condolences of the United Nations to the family of President Essebsi and to the people and Government of Tunisia.

