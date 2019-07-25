Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In the framework of the Uganda-Germany Cooperation in Sports Development the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) requested for the re-secondment of the German Sports Development Expert Mr. Gunter Lange to Uganda to support the country in the further development of Physical Education and Sports Development. The planned activities are reflected within the Ministry of Education and Sports strategic plan (2017/2020).

In the context of this actual short term secondment (July 2019) the German Embassy in Kampala donated a set of sports equipment (Football; Volleyball; Handball; Netball; Track & Field; Gymnastics) to the Head Teacher of the Teryet Primary School Mr. Chepkwurui Geofrey.

The Ministry of Education and Sports represented by Mrs. Grace Abalo, Senior Education Officer in the Department of Physical Education and Sports, welcomed these sports materials which are provided to continue to motivate school children and young students in the area of the National High Altitude Training Center (2555m) at Teryet in Kapchorwa District, to participate in education / physical activity as a base for a dual career in life and sports.

