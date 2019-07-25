Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The UN Human Rights Committee has published its findings on the civil and political rights record of countries it examined during its latest session: Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania, Netherlands, Nigeria, Paraguay, and Tajikistan.

The findings, officially termed concluding observations, contain positive aspects of the respective State’s implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), and also main matters of concern and recommendations.

The concluding observations are now available on-line on the 126th session Web page.

The UN Human Rights Committee will next meet from 14 October to 8 November 2019, to review Belgium, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Czech Republic, Mexico, and Senegal. More information is available on the 127th session Web page.

