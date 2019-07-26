Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Tom Babington:

On July 25, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green met with World Bank President David Malpass to discuss the outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Administrator Green commended the World Bank's leadership in the response, including its considerable financial contributions to combat Ebola in the DRC. Administrator Green and President Malpass also affirmed their shared commitment to ending this outbreak as soon as possible and discussed the World Bank's role in responding to the crisis, including how to best work with the Government of the DRC to strengthen governance and public-health interventions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).