The squads of Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org) and the Ivorian Rugby Federation for the first of a historic tri-nations West African rugby tournament hosted by Ghana Rugby in Elmina-Ghana at the Nduom Sports Stadium were announced after a Team Managers’ Meeting.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 11 am Ghana time and it is the first of three matches.

The second match will be played at the same venue on Wednesday 31 July 2019 between Ivory Coast and Nigeria with the last match taking place on Saturday 3 August 2019 between Ghana and Nigeria.

In the previous encounter between Ghana and the Ivory Coast on 11 May 2019 at the same venue, the Ivorian Elephants narrowly beat the Ghana Eagles by 23 to 22.

Mr Bini Guy Roger, General Secretary of the Ivory Coast Rugby Federation, had the following message to participants, “We are happy to take part in this tournament which is an opportunity offered to our local players to express themselves. We salute this great initiative and congratulate Ghana Rugby for its organisation. Ghana – Ivory Coast is a meeting of friendship, fraternity between our two nations and it is in this spirit that we approach this game. Good luck to all and may African Rugby win.” In a message to the Ghana Eagles (https://youtu.be/8EMadw-rJd0) Mr Herbert Mensah, President of Ghana Rugby, wished the players the best of luck and emphasised that it is all about living the values of Rugby on the pitch. “When you wear that jersey, you are wearing it for your fellow players!”, Mensah said.

Even though Ghana Rugby has quite a few players in the Diaspora in South Africa and the UK the Ghana Eagles squad will consist of only local players except for one player from South Africa.

According to the President of Ghana Rugby, Mr Herbert Mensah, the tri-nations tournament is the start of fulfilling his dream to establish a WARS (West Africa Rugby Series) that will in future include regular tournaments between men and women for both the fifteens and sevens formats of the Game of Rugby Union.

“We started playing with the WARS concept as far back as 2015 but the time was just not right to launch it then. The cancellation of the Rugby Africa Gold, Silver and Bronze Cups this year united the rugby nations of West Africa to re-look the development of rugby in the Region and this tournament will hopefully be the start of many exciting competitions to follow,” Mensah said.

Ghana

First XV: 1. Andrews Kwamena Amissah 2. Prince Boamah 3. Christian Percy Adamson 4. Calestus Bosoka 5. Micheal Arthur 6. Gideon Klugey 7. Dorpenyo Dorpenyo 8. Eric Tettegah 9. Richard Kwesi 10. Francis Kweku Mensah-Donkor 11. Solomon Baba Akumba 12. Michael Acquay 13. Jerry Danquah (SA) 14. Kofi Montchon 15. Abdul Jalilu Yussif

Substitutes: 16. Abdul Wahid Illiasu 17. Seidu Ibrahim 18. Jason Kweku Dzata 19. Lukman Yaya 20. Eric Acquah 21. John Donkor 22. Emmanuel Terakuu 23. Suwabiru Salim Amuzuloh

Coach: Lovemore “Dallars” Kuzorera

Ivory Coast

First XV: 1. Mohamed Sidibe 2. Arouna Bamba 3. Tiede Kone 4. Innocent Baouar 5. Mouhamed Barro 6. Tidiane Kamara 7. Louison Valentin N'zoko 8. Issa Bassono 9. Litto Jean Vincent Tete 10. Benjamin Paul Richard Maurice 11. Christian Renaud Eba 12. Semonnin Firmin Doue 13. Douho Gnonsio Firmin Kohon 14. Charles Lebon Zamble 15. Gniple Henri Gerald Gnirigba

Substitutes: 16. Alpha Diallo 17. Adama Camara 18. Mamadou Cherif Kone 19. Moustapha Berete 20. Brice Paul Arnaud Bollou 21. Odoukou Paul Arnaud Kamon 22. N'dri Attoumbre Kouakou Eric M'bra 23. Eby Jacques Arnauld Bomoua

Coach:

Match Officials: Match Referee: Mathias Bvepfepfe (Zimbabwe) Assistant Referees: Jeffrey Chiwanda (Zimbabwe) and Ishmael Adamah (Ghana)

About Ghana Rugby: Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org) is the official full member of both World Rugby (2017) and Rugby Africa in Ghana-West Africa and is responsible for the management and development of the Game Rugby Union in the country. The Union is governed by a Constitution and administers five KPAs (Key Performance Areas) namely: (1) Youth Development & Growth through the World Rugby “Get Into Rugby” Programme, (2) Women in Ghana Rugby, (3) Training & Education, (4) Domestic Competitions and (5) International Performance.

