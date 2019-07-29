Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has received a written message from HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways of advancing them.

The message was handed over by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Ghana Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Humaid, during a meeting with HE Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political and Economic Affairs of the Republic of Ghana Charles Owiredu.

