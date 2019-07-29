Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

1. Today, July 29, the Government of Japan decided to provide emergency relief goods through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in response to the request from the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo following the Ebola Virus Disease Outbreak in the eastern part of the country.

2. The Government of Japan decided to provide emergency assistance to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in light of the friendly relationship between Japan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

