Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Nigeria Rugby National team 'Black Stallions' have departed Lagos on Sunday for Elimina, Ghana for the West African Tri-nations Championship series which began today with Cote d' Ivoire beating the hosts Ghana 22 – 12 at the Nduom Sports Stadium, Elimina.

Speaking at the team's hotel earlier today, Technical director of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (https://theNRFF.com/), Abubakar Yaro disclosed that the team is ready to take the region by storm. “The boys have been training really hard and l want to tell you that we’re ready to give Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana a good run and improve upon our rankings. We have brought in Godwin Otoro from his base in Italy and debutant Ricky Ezenwa from South Africa to join the squad. “Abubakar said.

Furthermore, Team coach Bronson Weir who released the final team's list yesterday admonish corporate organisations to support the development of the sport in the country, adding that Nigeria has the potentials to be world beaters in the sport.

'We have carefully selected the squad and we are excited to see what this team can produce. the team is predominantly home based players and this competition gives them a big chance to prove that they are good enough to make the world cup qualifiers squad to play Madagascar on December 1st in Antananarivo' says the South African.

MANAGEMENT

Bronson WEIR (Head Coach) Abubakar Yaro (Technical Director), Isaac AMADI (Strenght & Conditioning), Gbenga Hammed Adeniran (Manager)

FOWARDS

Adeshina ABDULJELILI Nwagbara Ricky EZENWA Sunday BASSEY Abrakson PETER Suraj Umar IBRAHIM John KURAH Isaac SANI David OYEKANMI Samuel EKPO Suraj IBRAHIM Onome RICHARD Olatunde SULAIMON Godwin DINA OTORO John ETIM

BACKS

Monday OMOROGIEVA Hassan MUHAMMED Onoru-Oyia JATTO Abdulmalik ATOMULAKU Ezekiel TOM Alfred OCHE Nuhu IBRAHIM Joshua ETIM

Jeremiah PETER Daniel JOHN

Fixtures

Sun Jul 28 Ghana 12 vs 22 Cote d'Ivoire

Wed Jul 21 Nigeria vs Cote d'Ivoire

Sat Aug 3rd Ghana vs Nigeria

Weir departed Lagos earlier today ahead of the team to catch up with the opening match between Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF).

Media Conatct: [email protected]

Media filesDownload logo