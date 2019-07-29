Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Rosine Sori-Coulibaly of Burkina Faso as his new Special Representative for Guinea-Bissau and Head of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS).

She succeeds José Viegas Filho of Brazil, who completed his assignment on 18 May 2019. The Secretary-General is grateful for Mr. Viegas Filho’s leadership of UNIOGBIS during his tenure.

Having recently served as Minister of Economy, Finance and Development in her home country (2016-2019), Ms. Sori-Coulibaly brings to this position more than 35 years of international and national experience in the field of sustainable and humanitarian development, political transition, poverty reduction, fiscal and budgetary reforms, gender equality and women’s empowerment.

She served over 20 years with the United Nations in various senior-level capacities, notably as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Burundi, Resident Coordinator, Humanitarian Coordinator and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) (2011). She was Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Togo (2006-2011) and Benin (2014-2016).

Before joining UNDP, Ms. Sori-Coulibaly held advisory positions in her home country, including with the Ministry of Economic Development and Planning (1982- 1990). She was active in civil society organizations, in particular those fighting for human rights and women’s empowerment.

She holds a Master’s Degree in development economics from Senegal’s Cheikh Anta Diouf University and a postgraduate degree in planning and macroeconomics from the United Nations African Institute for Economic Development and Planning.

