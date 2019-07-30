Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

On July 26 — 28, 2019 the International Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament in memory of Olympic champion Oleg Karavaev was held in Minsk.

The tournament was attended by 158 wrestlers from 18 countries, including Egyptian athletes, who came to Belarus for these competitions for the first time with support of the Embassy of Belarus in Egypt.

The finals of the tournament took place on July 28, 2019 in which the Egyptian team ranked eighth. In the weight category up to 67 kg the first place went to Mohamed Elsayed, who is the current world champion under the age of 23 years in the weight category up to 67 kg and ranked 17th in the UWW top 20. In the same weight category Abouhalima won the bronze.

The current bronze medalist of the U-23 World Youth Championship in the weight category up to 130 kg Mohamed Abdellatif participated in a small final and won the bronze.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt.