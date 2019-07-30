Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The U.S. Embassy Abidjan brought together more than 20 local and international journalists for a two-hour information session on AGOA. The session, which was organized ahead of the 2019 AGOA Forum scheduled for August 4-6 in Abidjan, enabled the journalists to understand this American legislation aimed to assist the economies of sub-Saharan Africa and to improve economic relations between the United States and the region. The session featured Kara Diallo, an USAID/AGOA Specialist, who spoke on the advantages of AGOA for the eligible countries. Kara’s presentation was followed by a questions and answers session and interviews with major media outlets including state-owned newspaper Fraternite Matin.

