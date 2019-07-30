Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

More than 20 journalists from public and private media participated in the U.S. Navy ship visit that generated positive reports on the military and maritime partnership between Côte d’Ivoire and the United to ensure security in the Gulf of Guinea. This week long mission enabled the U.S. Navy crew to train and share experiences with their Ivoirian counterparts, Commander Frank Okata said. The mission also included visits to the Abidjan Military Hospital, an orphanage, and other social activities, Commander Okata told the journalists.

