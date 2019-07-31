Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid sent a message conveying good wishes to His Excellency Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Minister’s message reads as follows:

“On the jubilant occasion of Throne Day of the Kingdom of Morocco, I wish to convey warm felicitations and well wishes to your Excellency, the Government, and the people of Morocco.

I sincerely hope that the brotherly relations existing between our two countries will further strengthen in the years ahead. Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

