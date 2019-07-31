Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Foreign Ministry has arranged to make a 2.5-million-euro financing to UN Women, the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, through the Africa Fund.

UN Women’s projects will be carried out in Niger (for 1.5 million euros), through a targeted project to support women and young farmers in the Zinder Region; instead, in Nigeria, one million euros will be earmarked for combating the trafficking in young women, both through the training of experts and information campaigns implemented both through traditional communication channels and on social media.

