Italy has made a 11-million-euro contribution from the Africa Fund to support the project titled “Protection and sustainable solutions for migrants and refugees along the Central Mediterranean route”, comanaged by the European Union, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The contribution aims to finance the assisted voluntary return of migrants from Libya, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad carried out by the IOM, thus contributing to significantly improve the living conditions of these people. Moreover, it will support operations of the UNHCR-managed Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) in Niger, which enables the evacuation of vulnerable migrants and refugees from Libya and Niger before their subsequent resettlement.

