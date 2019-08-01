Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Embassy of the United States of America commends the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, and Renamo President Ossufo Momade for their joint signing of the definitive ceasefire agreement paving the way for the signing of a permanent peace accord in August. The United States welcomes this news of significant progress toward achieving these key milestones, and urges both sides to continue taking concrete and simultaneous steps to fulfill their respective commitments under the agreements on military affairs and decentralization.

The United States congratulates the Government of the Republic of Mozambique and Renamo, and remains committed to working within the framework of the International Contact Group to provide the support necessary to achieve the durable peace so deserved by the people of Mozambique.

