On August 1, 2019 a representative of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Arab Republic of Egypt attended the annual Scientific Fair of the Military-Technical College of Egypt.

The event was held with the participation of Staff Major-General Mostafa Abdelwahab, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Rear Admiral Prof. Gamal Elnashar, Commandant of the Military Technical College of Egypt, as well as other representatives of the Egyptian Ministry of Defense, the Military Technical College, instructors and students of Egyptian and foreign universities.

The participants took part in summing up of the results of the 4th International Competition for Innovations in Unmanned Systems, the 4th International Undergraduate Research Conference and Advanced Composite Structure Competition, as well as visited an exhibition of innovations of the participants of competitions which had been organized by the Military Technical College.

In the course of discussions with the Egyptian Side а possibility of further participation of concerned Belarusian educational institutions in such events was considered.

