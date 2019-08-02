Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Namibia continues to undergo preparations for the 2019 Rugby World Cup with two confirmed games scheduled before they set off to Japan in September. The last match Namibia played was against Russia at the World Rugby Nations Cup in Uruguay where they walked out of the tournament with one win in the bag over the host nation. Since coming back from the Nations Cup the 50 Preliminary Squad has undergone vigorous strength and conditioning training.

After ongoing discussions to secure a South African franchise team who would available to play Namibia prior to the World Cup, the Namibian Rugby Union (www.NamibianRugby.com) confirmed participation of the Southern Kings who compete in the Guinness Pro14.

The first match will take place on Saturday, the 31st of August 2019 at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek. By this date the official Namibian World Cup Team would have been announced. Information regarding the match will be communicated closer to the time. The second one – with great excitement – is to take place in the coastal town of Walvis Bay at the Walvis Bay High School Stadium on Saturday the 7th of August 2019.

“We are delighted that we could finalize these matches with the help of the South African Rugby Union and World Rugby. We see the Southern Kings as good opposition for preparation. Having the matches in two different towns is not only an opportunity to have fans come and witness the team in other parts of the country as most matches are held in Windhoek, but getting game time in humid and sea level climate is an important aspect of preparation for competing in Japan” President of the NRU, Mr. Edward Mensah, said.

“We are in a very fortunate position to have managed to secure pre-season matches against two national teams that are heading to the World Cup in Japan next month,” ISUZU Southern Kings Team Manager, Zingi Hela, said.

“We can now confirm that after our trip to Georgia we have agreed with the Namibian Rugby Union that we will take on their national team in two important pre-season matches which the Namibian team will use for their preparations for the World Cup.

“We are confident that the matches will be tough and give us the competitiveness that we are seeking ahead of our season, and we will be able to provide the same for Namibia before they depart for Japan.”

As part of their Pro14 preparations, the Southern Kings are also scheduled to play World Cup bound Georgia on Tuesday the 27th of August. The agreement between Namibia and the Southern Kings is beneficial to both as they will assist in preparing Namibia for the 2019 Rugby World Cup and these matches are important for them in getting ready for their 2019/2020 Pro14 season.

Namibia departs to Japan on the 12th of September 2019.

