Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Zambia Rugby 7s season kicks off this weekend at the Red Path Mining 7s (aka Muf 7s) set for the Leopards Cage in Mufulira on Saturday 3rd August, 2019.

This comes after the close of the 15s league in June which was won by Red Arrows Rugby Team who beat resurgent Mufulira Leopards Rugby Team in the finals played at Diggers Rugby Club in Kitwe.

Defending champions Lions Rugby Club from Johannesburg, South Africa have indicated that they will not be able to participate in the tournament. This comes as a relief to last year's runners up Red Arrows who are keen to expand their trophy cabinet with more medals as the se7ens season progresses.

All the 14 men's teams namely Buffaloes, Chibuluma, Diggers, Eagles, Ndola, Kpf, Nchanga, Nkwazi, Konkola, Mufulira Hunters, Roan, Red Arrows, Lusaka and hosts Mufulira Leopards. The 3 Women's local teams Mufulira Leopardess, Green Eagles and Red Arrows will also be in action.

The one day Tournament has also attracted 3 men's and 1 women's teams from across the border in Democratic Republic of Congo namely NKRAC, OURAGAN & RAC DRC. Total prize monies have been pegged at k29,500 with the winners walking away with k8,000 cash.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).

Media Contact: [email protected]

Tom Chaloba Communications Manager Zambia Rugby Union

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

APO

More than 750 Youths Trained in Entrepreneurship, Business Management

APO

General Communication: To members of the Advisory Committee of the (Peace, Security and Cooperation) PSC-Framework, (International Conference of the Great Lakes Region) ICGLR Fora...

APO

Ebola prevention intensified at Uganda’s borders

APO

Uganda: Freedom of expression takes a knock as Stella Nyanzi found guilty of cyber harassment

APO

FAO-Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Disease (ECTAD) Egypt strengthens technical capacity of General Organization for Veterinary Services (GOVS) and AHRI field teams on camel...

APO

U.S. Embassy Statement on the Signing of the Definitive Ceasefire Agreement in Mozambique

APO

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control/ World Health Organization (NCDC/WHO) Map Resources for National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS) in 36 States and Federal...

APO

Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Visits Malawi to Discuss New Program to Advance Economic Growth

APO

Abhay Thakur concurrently accredited as the next Permanent Representative of India to the Economic Community of West African States

APO

The Foreign Ministry contributes to financing the assisted voluntary return of migrants from Libya, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad

APO

Public Designation of Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe under Section 7031(c) of the FY 2019 Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act

APO

Debt sustainability essential for meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Africa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here