The Zambia Rugby 7s season kicks off this weekend at the Red Path Mining 7s (aka Muf 7s) set for the Leopards Cage in Mufulira on Saturday 3rd August, 2019.

This comes after the close of the 15s league in June which was won by Red Arrows Rugby Team who beat resurgent Mufulira Leopards Rugby Team in the finals played at Diggers Rugby Club in Kitwe.

Defending champions Lions Rugby Club from Johannesburg, South Africa have indicated that they will not be able to participate in the tournament. This comes as a relief to last year's runners up Red Arrows who are keen to expand their trophy cabinet with more medals as the se7ens season progresses.

All the 14 men's teams namely Buffaloes, Chibuluma, Diggers, Eagles, Ndola, Kpf, Nchanga, Nkwazi, Konkola, Mufulira Hunters, Roan, Red Arrows, Lusaka and hosts Mufulira Leopards. The 3 Women's local teams Mufulira Leopardess, Green Eagles and Red Arrows will also be in action.

The one day Tournament has also attracted 3 men's and 1 women's teams from across the border in Democratic Republic of Congo namely NKRAC, OURAGAN & RAC DRC. Total prize monies have been pegged at k29,500 with the winners walking away with k8,000 cash.

