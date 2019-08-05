Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, ETI (https://Ecobank.com), the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, announce appointment of Nana Araba Abban as Group Consumer Banking Head with immediate effect. Nana will be a member of the Group Executive Committee and report directly to the Group Chief Executive Officer.

Nana Araba Abban is a Chartered Accountant (FCCA) with over 25 years’ experience in the Financial Services industry. During her career at Ecobank, Nana Araba Abban has held several senior positions including Group Head of Direct Banking, Head of Client Engagement and Senior Group Manager for Personal Banking.

Commenting on Nana’s appointment, Ade Ayeyemi said- “We are happy to confirm Nana as Group Head, Consumer Banking. She has extensive experience in the consumer banking space in various areas. Nana, who has been a senior member of the Consumer Banking team in the Group for some time will further grow our consumer business in line with our digital transformation agenda building on the successes we have had in the past. I convey hearty congratulations to Nana on this appointment.’

Mr. Ayeyemi continued: “We are particularly pleased at the effectiveness of our succession planning as we have been able to fill vacancies from within the Bank. We will continue to grow our talent pool.”

Before joining Ecobank, Nana Araba Abban held several senior positions with Standard Chartered Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and other institutions in Product Portfolio Management, Product Accounting and Banking Operations. Nana Araba Abban holds an MBA, in Business in Emerging Markets from the University of Liverpool and Bachelor of Science in Mathematics & Statistics from Queen Mary & Westfield College, University of London, UK. She is also a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants Nana Araba Abban, the new Group Consumer Banking Head had been acting in that capacity prior to now, alongside her previous role of Group Head, Direct Banking.

