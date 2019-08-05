Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, ETI (https://Ecobank.com), the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, announces that Ayo Adepoju has been appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer, with immediate effect. As a member of the Group Executive Committee, he will report directly to the Group Chief Executive Officer.

Ayo Adepoju was appointed as the Acting Group Chief Financial Officer in April 2019.

Ade Ayeyemi Group Chief Executive Officer said: “We are pleased to announce Ayo’s appointment as Group Chief Financial Officer. During the period in which he has been performing the role in acting capacity, Ayo has shown clear capacity to lead our finance function. His financial acumen, industry knowledge and company experience, including playing a key role in our recent inaugural Eurobond issuance, make Ayo well qualified to provide financial leadership and strategic vision to the bank. I warmly congratulate Ayo and look forward to continuing to work with him closely”

Prior to his current role, Ayo Adepoju was Group Head of Business Performance and Analytics. He worked on the strategic aspects of the financial management of the Group, including close equity investor interaction. He has built up significant experience within the Group and has a deep understanding of the underlying drivers of the business across Africa which are imperative for the continued growth of the Group.

Ayo has also worked in the past as Ecobank’s Group Financial Controller, when he was responsible for financial and regulatory reporting for the Group. Prior to joining Ecobank, he had a career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in London and Lagos as an Assurance Manager in the financial services practice. He is an Accounting graduate of the University of Lagos, Nigeria, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree with First Class Honours and has an MBA from Warwick Business School, United Kingdom. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) with national overall best prize awards at two consecutive stages of the ICAN examinations. He has attended executive education courses at both the Harvard Business School and the London Business School.

