Last week, a grant agreement was signed between the German Embassy Windhoek and the ‘Light for the Children Foundation’ in Gobabis. The Foundation will receive N$ 278,804.00 (EUR 17,252.00) in financial assistance through the micro-project fund of the Embassy, enabling the construction of three classrooms and one office.

The center was founded in 2002 by community members in the informal settlement of Canaan. With the least means – such as used building material – structures were built that are no longer safe today. The new classrooms are designed to create a conducive atmosphere in which the children and community members feel comfortable and in good hands.

Pastor Henk Olwage and his 22 employees are committed to the well-being of an average of 300 children. Early childhood education by trained personnel is the main task of the foundation. In addition, a daily feeding programm is offered, which not only benefits the children, but also feeds some of the poorest members of the community.

