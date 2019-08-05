Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On 30 July 2019, a grant agreement between the German Embassy and ‘Bright Hill Pre-School’ was signed. Ellen Gölz, Chargée d'Affaires at the German Embassy Windhoek, and Franz-Josef and Anne Mueller, founder and directors of the pre-school, signed a contract which stipulates the financial support amounting to N$ 85,244.00 (EUR 5,395.19). This donation is made available through the micro-project fund of the Embassy.

‘Bright Hill Pre-School’ was founded in 2000 in the informal settlement Babylon in Okuryangava, Windhoek. Since then, Franz and Anne Mueller, together with their employees, have run the pre-school with great dedication.

The main focus is the early childhood education of 3-6 year old children. Many of these children come from very difficult family backgrounds, so the school is particularly committed to ensuring that disadvantaged children have access to education and shelter in a safe and supportive environment. In addition, the children are provided with daily meals.

Babylon settlement is not yet connected to the urban electricity supply. The financial support will therefore be used to purchase a solar power system. This will simplify especially the preparation of the food and allow the purchase of a refrigerator for the storage of food. In addition, the classrooms can be supplied with light in the winter months and thus be used more efficiently.

Furthermore, the organization will have a security fence built to ensure the safety of its students and staff.

