Egypt and the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, signed four bilateral assistance agreement amendments for $59 million on August 4. This assistance will support Egypt’s development priorities in the fields of health, higher education, trade, investment, science and technology. In line with Egypt's Vision 2030 Sustainable Development Strategy, the agreements promote inclusive, enterprise-driven development.

“These agreements in health; education; trade and investment; and science and technology reflect our strong and enduring partnership with the Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation and our continuing commitment to economic and social inclusion for the Egyptian people.” said U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director to Egypt Sherry F. Carlin.

The health agreement builds on USAID’s longstanding support for Egypt’s health priorities through the development agency’s partnership with the Ministry of Health and Population. Together, the focus will be on improving healthy behaviors, enhancing the quality of health service, and helping the Government of Egypt guide policy and program design by supporting research, monitoring, and training in key areas such as voluntary family planning.

Through the higher education agreement, America is supporting Egypt’s priority in aligning the skills of graduates with market needs. USAID’s work in this new agreement will also help increase the capacity of Egypt’s higher education institutions to contribute solutions to solve Egypt's development challenges.

The trade and investment agreement facilitates USAID’s ongoing partnership with the Government of Egypt in creating a business environment in which the private sector can grow and become more competitive. This partnership is especially focused on promoting inclusiveness and sustainability for micro, small, and medium sized enterprises by focusing on small businesses that specifically provide jobs for youth and women.

Finally, the science and technology agreement maintains the U.S. commitment to joint research between U.S. and Egyptian scientists. USAID’s work in this area addresses development challenges and promotes economic growth, with a focus on applied scientific research and technology commercialization.

For four decades, the American people have partnered with the people of Egypt to bolster self-reliance, foster stability, promote economic growth, and reduce poverty. USAID's program in Egypt, totaling over $30 billion since 1978, promotes a healthy, educated, and employed population.

