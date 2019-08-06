Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

“Building the resilience of children, youths and communities to prevent irregular migration” is the title of the UNICEF project worth almost one million euros that the Foreign Ministry financed through its Africa Fund.

This project aims to improve the living conditions and enhance the level of education of Eritreans, especially minors, by offering more primary schooling opportunities by giving economic incentives to girls belonging to lower-income classes who are otherwise obliged to drop out of school, and by training local workers to become experts in protecting minors against violence and exploitation.

