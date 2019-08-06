Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In relation to the car bomb terror attacks in central Cairo, Egypt on August 4 (local time) which caused a large number of casualties, Japan expresses its sincere condolences to the bereaved families and extends its heartfelt sympathy to the injured.

Terrorism cannot be justified for any reason. Japan firmly condemns such an act of terrorism and expresses its strong solidarity with the Government and the people of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

