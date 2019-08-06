Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The American Agency for International Development (USAID) in Tunisia organized a visit of Tunisian international basketball player Salah Mejri to the Douar Hicher indoor sports hall to meet and support a group of youth and associations active in sports from the regions of Douar Hicher, Sousse and Jendouba.

This visit was organized in cooperation with the Tunisian Government Presidency, under the initiative of National Basketball Association’s “NBA CARES,” with the support of the American Embassy in Tunisia under the “Ma3an” project, which aims to support youth and empower local communities. The visit aimed to create new opportunities for the youth of Jendouba, Douar Hesher, Sousse, and the youth of the “Ma’an” project. It gave them the chance to meet with Tunisian Sports Ambassador Salih Al-Majri, who expressed his desire to share the secret to his success and skills in basketball, and inspire the youth’s future and ambitions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ambassade des Etats-Unis en Tunisie.Media filesDownload logo