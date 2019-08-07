Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On behalf of the American people, I extend my sincere congratulations to the Government and people of Côte d’Ivoire on the 59th anniversary of your independence.

Côte d’Ivoire is a remarkable example of economic growth and recovery from conflict, and the United States commends Côte d’Ivoire for the progress made in reforming your economy. We appreciate your hosting a successful and dynamic 2019 AGOA Forum in Abidjan this summer.

The United States looks forward to many more decades of cooperation and friendship with the Ivoirian people.

