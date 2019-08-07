Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The Foreign Ministry financed a three-million-euro project through the Africa Fund to provide assistance to migrants in Tunisia, to be implemented through the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The project is subdivided into three sections: the first concerns maintaining and expanding the dwelling solutions available to migrants from Libya, especially in the south of the Country; the second regards reinforcing the medical assistance provided both to migrants and to local communities; the third promotes assisted voluntary returns and the reintegration of Tunisians who were victims of people trafficking.

