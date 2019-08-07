Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

India strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Cairo on the night of 4-5 August 2019. We offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack. India stands in solidarity with the Government and the people of the Arab Republic of Egypt in the fight against terrorism. The terror attack in Cairo is yet another reminder of the necessity for concerted action on the part of the International community to defeat the scourge of terrorism.

