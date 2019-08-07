Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Lesotho’s Minister of Energy and Meteorology will present Lesotho’s energy investment opportunities at Africa Oil & Power 2019 on October 9-11 in Cape Town ;Wind and hydro projects will provide basis for power sector expansion; Ministry also calls for investment in transmission and Southern Africa collaboration: Lesotho Electricity Company and other national companies will provide project briefings at AOP 2019

Lesotho will use the Africa Oil & Power (https://AfricaOilandPower.com) 2019 conference to launch an energy investment and diplomacy drive later this year. Minister of Energy and Meteorology Hon. Tsukutlane Au will discuss new hydropower, wind and transmission projects with African ministers and over 1,000 investors at the Africa Oil & Power 2019 conference in Cape Town on October 9-11.

Lesotho’s 2015-2025 Energy Policy commits the government to providing universal power access, up from just over one third of households today. In line with the AOP 2019 theme #MakeEnergyWork, the government has stated its intention to use energy to create new jobs, stimulate private sector involvement and increase Lesotho’s competitiveness within the Southern African Development Community region.

“Through the Africa Oil & Power conference, the Ministry aims to significantly raise the profile of Lesotho in the international and pan-African energy dialogue, to promote Lesotho’s petroleum and power projects, and to bring attention to the great work of Lesotho-based companies,” said the Minister in a letter addressed to the nation’s energy sector actors. “We are proud to endorse this conference.”

Key projects to be discussed include the building of new hydropower and wind generation facilities, and transmission infrastructure to meet increased demand. New transmission lines would also link Lesotho with South Africa, and potentially make Lesotho an exporter of energy. The Ministry of Development Planning will attend AOP 2019 alongside the Ministry of Energy and Meteorology in order to promote national infrastructure development projects. All domestic generation is renewable with abundant further potential for wind, hydro and solar power.

The Ministry of Energy and Meteorology is committed to building greater trade and investment ties in particular with South Africa and Angola, but also with global renewables, power and oil and gas companies. The Lesotho Electricity Company, Lesotho Electricity and Water Authority, Lesotho National Development Corporation, Fantique Trade, Nedbank Lesotho, Matekane Group of Companies, Citrus Investment Holdings and other national entities will all meet delegates and provide project briefings at AOP 2019.

