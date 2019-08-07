Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Morocco, Nasser Bourita, received a copy of the credentials of HE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Morocco, Fahad bin Ibrahim Al Mana.

HE the Minister wished HE Qatar's Ambassador success in his mission, and bilateral relations further development and prosperity.

