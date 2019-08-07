Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) Rusizi-based Resilience RFC will throw everything they have at Lion de Fer in this year’s National Rugby League semi-final playoffs on Saturday afternoon in Kigali, Kacyiru Red Cross ground.

Saturday 10th August Thousand Hills vs Muhanga thunders 1pm Lion de Fer vs Resilience 3pm

Resilience finished top of the Southern League and have already faced Lion de Fer twice.According to their captain Donatien Ufitimfura, that experience will come in handy in saturday’s clash.

“We have played them twice before, so we know their strengths and flaws. To be honest, we didn’t know we would make it this far in this season and we can still go all the way to the final,” said Ufitimfura.

Lion de Fer will be hoping to exploit their limited pedigree.

The Lions scrumhalh, Ikorikwishaka Patricksays, “Rusizi don’t have much experience and we have a superior pack, which we will try to maximize for possession and attacking.”

In the other semi-final, Kigali League leaders and hosts Thousand Hills RFC take on Muhanga Thunders, who finished second in the Southern League. The final will be played on 31 august.

The Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) is responsible for all aspects of rugby in Rwanda from school level to the international Silverbacks.

