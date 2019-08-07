Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Secretary-General welcomes the signing of the Peace and Reconciliation Accord in Maputo on 6 August. He applauds President Filipe Nyusi and RENAMO President Ossufo Momade for their pursuit of direct talks and for their commitment to finalizing the peace process.

The Secretary-General calls on all national stakeholders to contribute to durable peace, reconciliation and stability in the country. He reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to supporting the implementation of the peace agreements and bringing about a process of genuine and lasting reconciliation and sustainable development in Mozambique.

