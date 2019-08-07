Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) world-leader in imaging solutions, is proud to have among its clients KAS Prints, a leading Nigerian digital printing company, and to participate fully in the development of its business objectives. This collaboration, based on commitment, multi-sector knowledge, secure data management and high value-added solutions that guarantee sustainable innovation, allows them to combine their mutual know-how to provide KAS Prints customers with unique and unmatched services.

Canon's continued investment in research and development, offers KAS Prints confidence that they are using technologies specifically designed to improve their productivity and data security. Canon appreciates that customer expectations in the digital and printing industries are constantly evolving which has an impact on business models in all imaging sectors. Integrated and intelligent applications allow businesses to reduce the complexity of challenges related to their environment and contribute to positive value creation.

“We have found in Canon a trusted partner with whom we share the same values and is committed to helping us successfully anticipate our customers' needs especially in our offering of the latest solutions. Canon's long-standing experience in the digital and printing world encourages the emergence of innovations that will transform service delivery for our customers. We will be able to quickly adapt to any changes in the printing sector which will enable KAS Prints to maintain its leading position in the digital print market” said Ademola Kasumu – Managing Director and CEO, KAS PRINTS.

Tenaui, the official representative of Canon in Nigeria, was of a big support to build this strong relationship between Canon and KAS. “Tenaui is really proud to have a valued partner such Canon and we are working very closely with the team to generate and develop more business in the country” added Yasser Alfara, Managing Director, Tenaui.

“We are very proud to be able to welcome KAS Prints among our customers to whom we have already provided C10000 printers. KAS Prints has a diverse customer portfolio and we are committed to supporting them with increasingly innovative and reliable high-performance state-of-the-art machines. I am confident that this is the beginning of a mutually beneficial partnership that will last for the foreseeable future, as Canon helps KAS Prints achieve the goal of placing the customer at the heart of service delivery. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Tenaui who continues to support us and have enabled us in recent years to pursue satisfactory growth in Nigeria” concluded Somesh Adukia Regional Sales Office Director, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

Media Contact: Canon Middle East Mai Youssef Email: [email protected]

KAS Mr. Ademola Kasumu (Managing Director) Email: [email protected]

Canon Central & North Africa (CCNA): Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region – by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus.

CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market. Canon has been represented in the Africa continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region.

CCNA will ensure the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’.

For more information, log on to: www.Canon-CNA.com

About KAS PRINTS: Kas Arts Service Limited (KAS) was established over 35 years ago as an independently owned and operated commercial printing business enterprise, through digital and graphic design, production of technical documents, banners, gift items, and security prints. KAS is duly registered with CAC and relevant professional bodies of printers within the Nigerian economy, with over 100 million share capital. The company had a total rebrand to sharpen its operations 6 years ago and this evolved into the birth of a new cooperate image KAS PRINTS.

KAS PRINTS is now a leading Nigerian digital printing company situated in Abuja and Lagos and, as a well-structured organization, has press factories in Lagos and Abuja (2 factories) equipped with modern printing and ﬁnishing facilities along with most up-to-date technology to produce and deliver large technical quality prints within a short time frame for our clients. These facilities are manned by a team of over 50 staff members, who are current in their ﬁeld of expertise and are a formidable team in any given assignment.