By Jeremiah Mamabolo, AU-UN Joint Special Representative /Joint Chief Mediator

On behalf of the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur, I wish the people of Sudan a peaceful and joyous Eid Al-Adha. We also stand in awe for the brave men and women who gave their lives for the cause of the glorious and peaceful Sudanese revolution. Our thoughts are with their families and our sincerest wishes of a speedy recovery for those injured.

We also congratulate all the parties of the Sudanese revolution, both military and civilian, on their recent agreement on the governance structures for the transitional period and shall do our utmost to work with the Sovereign Council, the new Cabinet and the Legislative in facilitating the achievement of peace in Darfur as part of the new ear heralded in by the Sudanese revolution.

UNAMID shall continue to work hardest for sustainable peace and development for the people of Darfur in the spirit of the key symbolic messages of peace and sacrifice during Eid Al-Adha. We remain motivated to redouble our efforts ensuring that the people of Darfur are on a firm path to lasting peace and stability along with all other areas of conflict in Sudan.

I am optimistic that the combined efforts of all stakeholders, when imbued with goodwill and the appropriate level of resolve, can contribute to a sustainable peace for Darfur and the whole of Sudan.

Eid Mubarak!

