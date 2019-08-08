Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Global Affairs Canada today issued the following statement on the signing of the Maputo Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mozambique:

“This is a historic moment for the people of Mozambique. Canada applauds the signing of the Maputo Peace and Reconciliation Agreement by the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, and Renamo leader, Ossufo Momade. This peace agreement is an important milestone in the generations-long pursuit of sustainable peace.

“Canada commends these positive steps and is proud to contribute $1.5 million to support the implementation of the peace process, including reconciliation and disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration. The next step is free and fair elections and we stand ready to assist the people of Mozambique in building the peaceful future they deserve.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Global Affairs Canada.