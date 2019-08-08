Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

More than 300 peacekeepers from the Republic of China in Wau have been awarded medals in recognition of their contributions to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The award ceremony acknowledged, in particular, the accomplishments made by troops in the medical and engineering companies of the battalion.

“Chinese troops have carried out 1,027 engineering projects and finished maintenance of 598km of the main supply road,” Gen. Zhang Yiun, the UNMISS deputy force commander, who is also from China.

“Additionally, staff in the Chinese Level II hospitals have treated over 1,800 patients and carried out more than 20,000 health check-ups and 200 radiological examinations,” he continued.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Hua Ning praised his countrymen for their dedication and called upon them to continue their collective efforts to bring about peace in the country.

“The efforts of the engineering and medical forces here have given the local population, as well as UNMISS personnel, a better present and future,” he said. “I am very impressed with their professionalism and their dedication to fulfilling the peacekeeping mission’s mandate.”

