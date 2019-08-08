Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In their first game of the day against India Girls, the Africa Girls team struggled throughout most of the first half with India taking a 20-12 lead after the first 16 minutes of play. Things could not have looked more different from the first whistle of the second half though. Led by Jana Ehab from Egypt (24 points, nine rebounds), the Africa Girls team exploded to a 45-point second half to beat India 57-36 for their first win in the competition. Kadidia Traore of Mali added 13 points and 10 rebounds with Shaza Ayman’s (Egypt) nine points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals.

In their second game of the day, Africa Girls lost to Latin America Girls 26-47, recording their second defeat. Jana Ehab (11 points) and Sandrine Kamgain (Cameroon; 10 points) led the team, but it was not enough to change the final outcome of the game.

Meanwhile, Africa Boys continue dominating on the court and remain unbeaten in the competition. Led by NBA Academy Africa’s Marouf Moumine from Cameroon (19 points, nine rebounds) and Seydina Faye from Senegal (17 points, five rebounds), the Africa team beat India 63-21 in their first game of the day. Their unbeaten run continued into the afternoon as they defeated Latin America 65-34. Seydina Faye recorded 20 points and 20 rebounds while Marouf Moumine added 25 points.

Tomorrow, all the young athletes will take part in the Jr. NBA Global Championship Day of Service, before the single-elimination competition starts at the ESPN Wide World of Sports on Friday.

The games are broadcast live on Twitch (https://bit.ly/2BBHI2p) with select Africa team games also available on NBA Africa YouTube (https://bit.ly/2YRxNOn). Visit https://jrnbagc.nba.com/ for all the team rosters, scores and updates from the competition.

The Jr. NBA Global Championship 2019 features boys and girls divisions, separated into U.S. and international brackets that begin with round-robin play and continue with single-elimination competition. The winners of the U.S. and international brackets will play in the global championship games on Aug. 11.

