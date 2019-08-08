Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The #DzAlumni Summit was a one-day summit that gathered U.S. Embassy Alumni from around Algeria for a full day of speeches, workshops, presentations, and leadership skill trainings. It provided alumni with an opportunity to network with each other, share success stories and lessons learned from the local projects, and brainstorm new ideas for service initiatives. The Summit was an initiative developed by the alumni Steering Committee, and it took place on August 3 in Algiers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the United States in Algiers, Algeria.Media filesDownload logo