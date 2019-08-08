Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Five Tunisian business women go head to head for the chance to win 30,000 TND in this special edition of El Pitch, sponsored by Mashrou3i. The new pitching TV show for start ups is the first of its kind in Tunisia and has already taken the country by storm.

Join Mashrou3i and its partners in celebrating Tunisia’s National Women’s Day and promoting female entrepreneurs across the country. Alongside the nail biting excitement of which business idea the jury of female experts agree will go onto the El Pitch final, we’ll also meet Dalila Jemni from Kebili and Nihel Nasfi from Gabes – two women entrepreneurs supported by the Mashrou3i project.

Female empowerment is at the heart of the objectives of the public-private partnership project between USAID, the Italian Cooperation, HP Foundation and UNIDO. So far, Mashrou3i has helped create more than 2,000 jobs – 52% of which are held by women. Among the 251 start ups launched with the support of Mashrou3i, 40% are led by women.

Around 250,000 people tune in to El Hiwar Ettounsi on Sundays at 9pm to watch the show. And with 9 repeat broadcasts throughout the week, approximately 2 million people view each episode.

