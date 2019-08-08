Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The 23rd Edition of Safari Sevens will be held on the Mashujaa Day weekend, 18th-20th October at the RFUEA Grounds.

The tournament made its return to this venue in 2018 after a seven-year hiatus with Samurai lifting the 2018 title, beating Shujaa 21-14 in an enthralling final.

Safari Sevens has been the launch pad for the careers of many a great rugby talent, the likes of Kenya Sevens greats Steve Gichuki, Ken Aswani, Felix Ochieng, Benjamin Ayimba, Oscar Osir, the Emonyi brothers Humphrey Kayange and Collins Injera, to name but a few.

“We’re very excited about the Safari 7s once again as we continue to consolidate on past gains. Many teams that are going into HSBC World Sevens Series and/or the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are looking at an ideal preparation and this year’s tournament offers just that. We will be unveiling partners as we close in on the tournament and so far the response from various current and potential partners has been very positive,” said the KRU Chairman, Oduor Gangla.

The invited teams are: Defending Champions Samurai, France, England, Canada, Japan, Botswana, USA, South Africa, Portugal, Spain, Nigeria, Red Wailers, Ghana, Apache, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Uganda and Russia.

“It promises to be a highly competitive, energy charged tournament with lots of entertainment and activities including for families. There will be a lot of activities in the village and this presents an opportunity for vendors to come and sell their products to the fans in attendance. This goes to show that the tournament is all rounded from a sports to a business perspective.” Concluded Gangla.

Roll of honour

YEAR

WINNER

1996

Public Schools Wanderers (U.K)

1997

Kenya

1998

Bristol University (England)

1999

Public Schools Wanderers (U.K)

2000

Shujaa

2001

British Army (U.K)

2002

British Army (U.K)

2003

Kenya

2004

Kenya

2005

Samoa

2006

Emerging Springboks (South Africa)

2007

Emerging Springboks (South Africa)

2008

Kenya

2009

Kenya

2010

Kenya

2011

Samoa

2012

South Africa Elite Player Development

2013

Shujaa

2014

Welsh Warriors (Wales)

2015

Samurai

2016

Shujaa

2017

NOT PLAYED

2018

Samurai

